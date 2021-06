CRAWFORD COUNTY GIRL REPORTED MISSING

AUTHORITIES IN CRAWFORD COUNTY ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING 4 AND A HALF YEAR-OLD GIRL

MACKENZIE GODDEN ALSO KNOWN AS KENSIE, WAS REPORTED MISSING FROM HER HOME AT 129 OAK RIDGE DRIVE IN DENISON AROUND 9 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT.

GOODEN, WHO IS CAUCASIAN, WAS WEARING A MAROON UNICORN SHIRT AND GREY PANTS WHEN SHE WALKED AWAY FROM HER RESIDENCE AT ABOUT 7:00 PM.

SEARCHERS LOOKED FOR HER FOR SEVERAL HOURS FRIDAY NIGHT AND RESUMED EFFORTS THIS MORNING

ANY PUBLIC MEMBERS WISHING TO ASSIST WITH THE SEARCH SHOULD REPORT TO THE PARKING LOT AT CRAWFORD COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AT 10:00 AM.SATURDAY.

VOLUNTEERS ARE ASKED NOT TO SEARCH ON THEIR OWN. THEY WILL BE DIRECTED TO BE A PART OF A SEARCH TEAM BY INCIDENT COMMAND.

THE PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER FOR THIS INCIDENT WILL BE GREG MILLER EMA DIRECTOR. HIS CONTACT NUMBER IS 712-269-2422.