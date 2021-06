MASKS & TICKETS NOT REQUIRED FOR SATURDAY IN THE PARK

TICKETS AND MASKS FOR THIS YEAR’S SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL AT GRANDVIEW PARK WILL NOT BE REQUIRED AFTER ALL.

CONCERT PROMOTER DAVE BERNSTEIN SAYS THE FESTIVAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE MADE THE MASK OPTIONAL DECISION BASED ON THE CHANGE IN C-D-C GUIDELINES:

BERNSTEIN SAYS ANYONE WHO WANTS TO WEAR A MASK IS WELCOME TO DO SO:

TICKETS WILL NOT BE REQUIRED NOW FOR THIS YEAR’S FESTIVAL.

INITIALLY PLANNERS HAD ANNOUNCED THE POTENTIAL FOR ISSUANCE OF A FREE TICKET TO BE ABLE TO CONTROL CAPACITY AT THE EVENT, ALONG WITH SPLITTING THE EVENT INTO 2 NIGHTS:

ATTENDANCE EACH DAY COULD STILL BE LIMITED SO ATTENDEES ARE ADVISED TO ARRIVE EARLY.

BAGS WILL STILL BE CHECKED AT THE ENTRANCE GATES.AND NO FOOD, BEVERAGES, PETS OR FIREARMS (INCLUDING FIREWORKS) WILL BE ALLOWED INTO THE PARK.

SATURDAY IN THE PARK BEGINS AT 5PM ON FRIDAY, JULY 2ND AND 2PM ON SATURDAY, JULY 3RD.