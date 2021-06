DAKOTA CITY ASKS RESIDENTS TO CONSERVE WATER

THE CITY OF DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA IS ASKING CITY RESIDENTS TO VOLUNTARILY CONSERVE WATER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY NORMAL DEMAND REQUIRES 12 PUMPING HOURS PER DAY, BUT BECAUSE OF THE HEAT WAVE CURRENT DEMAND REQUIRES 18 PUMPING HOURS PER DAY.

THE CITY HOPES TO REDUCE THE PEAK DAILY DEMAND FROM 4 P.M. TO 10:00 P.M.

THE CITY IS REQUESTING RESIDENTS WITH STREET ADDRESSES ENDING IN EVEN NUMBERS TO LIMIT OUTDOOR WATER USAGE, INCLUDING WATERING LAWNS AND WASHING VEHICLES, TO WEDNESDAYS, FRIDAYS, AND SUNDAYS.

THOSE WITH ADDRESSES ENDING IN ODD NUMBERS ARE ASKED TO LIMIT OUTDOOR WATER USAGE TO TUESDAYS, THURSDAYS, AND SATURDAYS.