ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND

THE PEOPLE OF ORANGE CITY ARE PREPARING FOR THE 80TH ANNUAL TULIP FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MIKE HOFMAN SAYS PEOPLE ARE EXCITED TO SEE THE DUTCH HERITAGE CELEBRATION. HOFMAN SAYS THE TULIPS ARE IN FULL BLOOM, DESPITE THE COOLER WEATHER.

HOFMAN SAYS SPECTATORS CAN ENJOY THE ANNUAL PARADE, STREET DANCING AND STREET CLEANING.

THE ORANGE CITY TULIP FESTIVAL WILL ALSO FEATURE A CARNIVAL, CAR SHOW, WOODEN SHOE CARVING DEMONSTRATIONS AND MORE, THIS THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, LOG ONTO OCTULIPFESTIVAL.COM