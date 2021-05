SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 3 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 5 ON SATURDAY. (15,104 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 3.1%.

THERE ARE 7 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND.. (2216 TOTAL POSITIVE)

DAKOTA COUNTY WILL RELEASE ITS WEEKLY NUMBERS LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON (4108 TOTAL CASES)