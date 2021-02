NEW IOWA COVID VACCINE WEBSITE TO LAUNCH

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS A NEW STATE WEBSITE WILL BE AVAILABLE FRIDAY WITH INFORMATION ON COVID-19 VACCINES, WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO GET A SHOT AND LINKS TO PROVIDERS GIVING SHOTS.

GOVSITE1 OC……. IN THEIR SYSTEM. :13

A PRIVATE COMPANY BUILT THE VACCINATE-DOT-IOWA-DOT-GOV (WWW.VACCINATE.IOWA.GOV) WEBSITE THIS PAST WEEK AFTER REYNOLDS CANCELLED A CONTRACT WITH MICROSOFT FOR A WEBSITE THAT WOULD HAVE HELPED IOWANS SCHEDULE SHOTS.

THE NEW WEBSITE WILL HAVE A “VACCINE LOCATOR.”

GOVSITE2 OC……ABOUT SCHEDULING.” :07

IN ADDITION, A CALL-IN SYSTEM IS BEING SET UP TO HELP IOWANS AGE 65 AND OVER WHO’VE BEEN UNABLE TO SCHEDULE VACCINATIONS.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS OPERATORS ANSWERING CALLS TO 2-1-1 WILL BEGIN THAT SERVICE THE WEEK OF MARCH 8TH.

AREA AGENCIES ON AGING HAVE TAKEN CALLS FROM “HUNDREDS” OF OLDER IOWANS WHO NEED HELP GETTING SCHEDULED FOR A SHOT.