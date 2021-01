STELLART APARTMENTS EVACUATED (UPDATE)

RESIDENTS AT ANOTHER SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BUILDING WERE FORCED TO EVACUATE FROM THEIR DWELLING MONDAY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS SENT TO THE STELLART APARTMENTS IN THE 2100 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET DURING THE NOON HOUR BECAUSE OF A REPORTED GAS ODOR.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND UNSAFE LEVELS OF CARBON MONOXIDE IN THE BUILDING AND EVACUATED THOSE PEOPLE WHO WERE HOME.

THE RESIDENTS WERE PLACED IN A CITY TRANSIT BUS SENT TO THE SCENE AS A TEMPORARY SHELTER.

ONE PERSON WAS TREATED AT THE SCENE BUT WAS NOT TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE CAUSE OF THE PROBLEM WAS A WORKER USING A FUEL POWERED CONCRETE CUTTER IN THE BASEMENT WITHOUT VENTILATION.

THE RESIDENTS WERE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO THEIR APARTMENTS AROUND 1:30PM.