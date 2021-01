IOWA PORK CONGRESS GOES VIRTUAL IN 2021

THE IOWA PORK CONGRESS BEGINS TUESDAY, BUT THE PANDEMIC IS FORCING A SERIES OF MAJOR CHANGES FROM YEARS PAST.

IOWA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION SPOKESWOMAN DAL GROOMS SAYS THE FIRST EVENT IS AT 10 O’CLOCK TUESDAY MORNING IN DES MOINES.

DAL OC………… “LOVE THAT” :19

THE 2020 EVENT, WHICH USUALLY BRINGS FIVE-THOUSAND PRODUCERS TO IOWA’S CAPITOL CITY, WAS CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19.

YOU MAY PRE-REGISTER FOR MOST EVENTS AT: IOWAPORKCONGRESS.ORG