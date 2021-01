GRAU SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THE SHOOTING OF HER 27-YEAR-OLD SON THOMAS LAST JUNE AT THEIR HOME IN MORNINGSIDE.

57-YEAR-OLD GEORGIA GRAU WAS SENTENCED TO 5 YEARS EACH FOR WILLFUL INJURY AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED MURDER, DOMESTIC ABUSE AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT WERE DISMISSED IN THE PLEA AGREEMENT.

GRAU WAS CHARGED FOR SHOOTING HER SON IN THE STOMACH AND THE UPPER ARM WITH A 38 CALIBER REVOLVER IN A DOMESTIC DISPUTE.

JUDGE ZACHARY HINDMAN ORDERED THAT THE TWO FIVE YEAR TERMS BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.