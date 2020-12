NEBRASKA DOCTOR DEBUNKS MYTHS ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINE

THERE ARE A LOT OF MYTHS ABOUT THE COVID-19 VACCINES SHOWING UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS.

DR. KEVIN REICHMUTH IS A LINCOLN DOCTOR WHO ALSO SERVES AS CHIEF SURGEON IN THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD.

HE RECEIVED THE VACCINE LAST MONDAY AND SAYS HE SUFFERED NO ILL EFFECTS.

DR. REICHMUTH SAYS MANY PEOPLE ARE SPREADING “UNTRUTHS” ABOUT THE VACCINE SUCH AS THAT IT WILL ALTER YOUR D-N-A:

HE SAYS ANOTHER MYTH IS THAT THE VACCINE WILL CAUSE INFERTILITY IN WOMEN:

ANOTHER UNFOUNDED CLAIM IS THAT THOSE RECEIVING THE VACCINE ARE ALSO BEING INJECTED WITH A MICROCHIP TRACKER:

DR. REICHMUTH SAYS IT IS TRUE THAT A SMALL PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE HAVE HAD AN ALLERGIC REACTION TO THE VACCINE:

HE SAYS IF YOU HAVE A HISTORY OF ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO MEDICATIONS, YOU SHOULD TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT THE RISK.