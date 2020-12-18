IOWA JOINS LAWSUIT AGAINST GOOGLE

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is joining a coalition of 38 attorneys general in suing Google.

The antitrust case alleges Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anti-competitive exclusionary contracts and conduct.

OC……..be litigated.:22

He says the case is among other things about power:

OC………of that power. :08

The attorneys general argue that more competition in the general search engine market would benefit consumers.

Miller says they will seek to consolidate the case with one filed by the Justice Department.