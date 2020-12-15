MRHD AWARDS $300,000 IN LOCAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS

Missouri River Historical Development awarded $300,000 in scholarship funding to Morningside College, Briar Cliff University, Western Iowa Tech Community College and St. Luke’s College of Nursing Tuesday.

Each institution received $75,000 in grant funding with each of the four colleges responsible for administering the scholarships.

Briar Cliff University President Rachelle Karstens says the MRHD scholarship funding makes a big impact for their students:

Dr. Kendra Erickson, President of St. Luke’s College of Nursing, says the scholarships help get needed health care workers trained:

With this year’s college scholarships, it will bring MRHD’s total to over $40 million in contributions to Woodbury County nonprofits.

Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) is the non-profit organization that holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County.