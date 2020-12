HOSPITALS ASK LOCAL BUSINESSES TO “MASK UP” TO STOP COVID SPREAD

THE LEADERS OF SIOUX CITY’S TWO MAJOR HOSPITALS HAVE ISSUED A JOINT STATEMENT ASKING SIOUXLAND BUSINESSES TO REQUIRE CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES TO WEAR MASKS AT THEIR PLACES OF BUSINESS.

BETH HUGHES, THE PRESIDENT OF MERCY ONE AND LEAH GLASGO, INTERIM PRESIDENT AT UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S, SAY THEIR HOSPITALS IN THE PAST FEW WEEKS HAVE EXPERIENCED THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF COVID-19 PATIENTS SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

THEY SAY THE NUMBERS ARE CONCERNING AS WE ENTER THE HOLIDAY SEASON WHEN THE VIRUS IS EXPECTED TO PEAK.

THE HOSPITAL LEADERS ARE ASKING BUSINESSES TO DISPLAY “MASK UP” SIGNS IN THEIR STORE FRONTS AND TO SHARE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ABOUT MASKING UP ON THEIR PAGES.