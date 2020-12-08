SIOUX CITY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO THEFT FROM WINNEBAGO TRIBAL COMPANY

A Sioux City man who engaged in rebate schemes, fraudulent invoice schemes, and stole items belonging to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska pled guilty Tuesday in federal court in Sioux City.

48-year-old Jason Ehlers was General Manager of BluStone Homes, also known as HoChunk Real Estate, which is owned by the tribe.

In a plea agreement, he was convicted of embezzlement and theft from an Indian Tribal Organization.

Ehlers admitted he stole and embezzled at least $22,432.

He also admitted that he stole construction supplies, drew up fake invoices and engaged in fraudulent rebate schemes.

Ehlers will be sentenced later.

He could be fined up to 250-thousand dollars and sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Ehlers remains free on bond pending sentencing.