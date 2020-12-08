BRIAR CLIFF ANNOUNCES NEW TUITION PLAN FOR STUDENTS

Briar Cliff University has announced tuition, room, board, and fee plans for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Briar Cliff Board of Trustees approved a locked-in tuition rate of less than 2%, for on-campus, full-time, undergraduate students.

That rate will remain locked in for those students’ remaining time at Briar Cliff, subject to satisfactory academic progress.

Graduate programs will receive low-to-no increases for the 2021-2022 academic year with increases to certain programs not exceeding more than 2.5%.

Tuition for Briar Cliff’s online degree completion programs will decrease 10% overall.

Programs experiencing an increase are the lowest increases in the past ten years.