NEBRASKA TO ALLOW FAMILY OF LONG TERM CARE PATIENTS TO BECOME CAREGIVERS

Nebraska will allow family members, friends, or volunteers who provided regular support to Long Term Care Center residents before the pandemic to be trained to care for their loved ones in those facilities.

Governor Pete Ricketts says this will allow family and friends to have more regular interactions assisting residents during this time of enhanced restrictions.

Long term facilities must establish policies and procedures for how to designate and utilize the caregivers.

This will take time for facilities to develop so the policies won’t immediately be in place.

Nebraskans should consult the facility’s administrator, Director of Nursing, Social Services Director, or other designated staff to determine who meets the criteria of an Essential Caregiver.