METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 4TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 134 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON FRIDAY. (10,772 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DIPPED SLIGHTLY TO 18.7%.

FOUR MORE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS DIED FROM COVID RELATED ILLNESS, MAKING 139 TOTAL DEATHS.

THERE ARE NOW 88 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 28 NEW POSITIVE CASES (3317 TOTAL POSITIVE)

UNION COUNTY HAD 14 NEW CASES. (214 ACTIVE, 1295 TOTAL POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 54 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2918 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 11 NEW CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 7TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (466 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 16 NEW CASES AND THEIR 15TH DEATH. (555 POSITIVE CASES)