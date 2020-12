With clear skies and highs in the 40s, it’s expected to be an extremely busy opening weekend for shotgun deer season in Iowa.

D-N-R biologist Tyler Harms says they expect to see about 120-thousand deer hunters in the field in the next few weekends.

Hours for shotgun deer season are from sunrise and sunset.

The first season runs from December 5th to the 9th, with the second season running December 12th to the 20th.