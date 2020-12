IOWA CATHOLIC BISHOPS SUPPORT COVID VACCINE USE

IOWA’S CATHOLIC BISHOPS HAVE RELEASED A JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING THE VACCINES FOR COVID-19.

THE STATEMENT BY BISHOP R. WALKER NICKLESS OF THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE AND THE THREE OTHER IOWA BISHOPS ACKNOWLEDGES THAT SOME HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT THE VACCINES AND THE RISK OF SIDE EFFECTS.

THE BISHOPS SAY IT’S NOT UNCOMMON TO EXPERIENCE MINOR SIDE EFFECTS FROM A VACCINATION, BUT THE BENEFIT FROM THE VACCINE EXCEEDS ANY BURDEN.

THEY ACKNOWLEDGE THAT SOME DRUG COMPANIES USED CELL LINES FROM ABORTED BABIES IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THEIR VACCINES, BUT PEOPLE MAY IN GOOD CONSCIENCE USE THE PFIZER AND MODERNA VACCINES, WHICH HAD LIMITED USE OF THE UNETHICAL CELL LINES FOR LAB TESTING.

THE BISHOPS SAY THE VACCINE OFFERED BY PFIZER AND MODERNA ARE RELATIVELY REMOTE FROM THE EVIL OF ABORTION AND NO ONE SHOULD BE TROUBLED TO USE EITHER ONE

THEY SAY THE OTHER VACCINES SHOULD BE USED ONLY IF THERE IS NO OTHER AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVE TO THE HEALTH RISK OF COVID, AND THE COMMON GOOD OF PUBLIC HEALTH TAKES PRECEDENCE OF ANY RESERVATION OF BEING TREATED WITH A VACCINE.