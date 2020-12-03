SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS NOW WEAR BODY CAMERAS ON DUTY

Sioux City Police officers are now equipped with body cameras when they are on duty.

Police Chief Rex Mueller was joined by some of his officers in demonstrating the new equipment to the media Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall:

Mueller says community support for the cameras helped make them a reality:

Monique Scarlett of Unity in the Community echoed that support:

Ike Rayford, President of the Sioux City Chapter of the NAACP expressed his support for the effort which he says says showed city leaders are listening to the community:

Chief Mueller was joined by Mayor-Pro-Tem Dan Moore and Councilman Pete Groetken, who is a former police captain, at the unveiling.