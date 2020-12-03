LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS TEAM UP WITH SALVATION ARMY TO GATHER CHRISTMAS TOYS

Members of the Sioux City Firefighters Local 7 teamed up with the Salvation Army Thursday to go shopping for Christmas toys for needy children at the Bomgaars on Gordon Drive.

Captain April Clarke with the Salvation Army says the firefighters helped make Christmas brighter for many local children:

Lt. Lenny Kraker, President of Local 7 says it’s all about giving back to the community:

The Salvation Army staff will then distribute the toys to those in need later this month.

Photos by George Lindblade