MORE NW IOWA COUNTIES ADOPT FACEMASK RULES

Officials in two northwest Iowa counties have taken votes on the issue of face masks.

The Clay County Board of Supervisors, voted 3-2 to adopt a “face covering regulation” for public spaces in the county.

It means face masks are to be worn in the county’s schools, retail stores and other public places where people mingle with others outside their household.

There is no penalty in Clay County for those who do not wear face coverings in public spaces.

Supervisors in Dickinson County have unanimously passed a resolution in support of wearing face coverings in public.

Dickinson County is requiring people inside the county courthouse in Spirit Lake