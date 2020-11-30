MILLER-MEEKS DEFEATS HART FOR 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SEAT BY SIX VOTES

The State Board of Canvass has certified statewide results from this year’s election, including the race in Iowa’s second congressional district, which is the closest congressional contest in the country.

Secretary of State Paul Pate, the state’s commissioner of elections, spoke during Monday afternoon’s brief meeting, saying “All 24 counties conducted recounts of their votes and, in the final official tally, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart by 6 votes,”

Pate said. “…That race alone reinforces that every vote counts and can make a difference.”

In a written statement, Hart’s campaign has suggested there are more legally cast ballots to count. A court challenge is likely to be filed this week, which could lead to another recount in the district.