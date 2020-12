GRASSLEY BACK AT WORK ON CAPITOL HILL

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA HAS RETURNED TO WORK IN HIS WASHINGTON OFFICE AFTER COMPLETING QUARANTINE FOLLOWING HIS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

GRASSLEY WAS ASYMPTOMATIC THROUGHOUT HIS QUARANTINE AND WAS CLEARED TO RETURN TO WORK BY HIS DOCTORS.

THE SENATOR RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT WHILE HE CONTINUED WORKING FROM HOME DURING THE QUARANTINE, HE WAS HAPPY TO BE BACK IN THE OFFICE.

HE SAYS HE HEARD FROM MAY IOWANS AND IS THANKFUL FOR THEIR PRAYERS AND WELL WISHES.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE WILL CONTINUE TO WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE.