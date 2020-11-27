SHOP LOCAL ON SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Even with the pandemic, some Iowans camped out overnight so they could be the first to enjoy the Black Friday deals.

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration in Iowa hopes the buying fervor will extend into tomorrow — for Small Business Saturday.

Jayne Armstrong, director of the SBA’s Iowa District Office, says local merchants have endured a very challenging year and the holiday shopping season is key to their success.

COVID-19 has forced many people to avoid shopping in person in stores and Armstrong says you can equally show support for local businesses by seeking out their websites.

One economic forecast predicts in-store sales will be down three-percent this holiday season while online sales will be up 30-percent.