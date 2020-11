SOUTH SIOUX CITY HALL TO BE LOCKED ON MONDAY

Effective Monday, November 30th, South Sioux City Hall will be closed to the public.

Meetings with the city staff will be by appointment only.

Telephone numbers will be posted at the door and the buildings will be locked.

Utility bills will be accepted at the drive up window or the drop box.

The policy will remain in effect for an indefinite period.

Public meetings will be held following the State of Nebraska’s 10 person limit, so some city council and board members will attend via the phone.