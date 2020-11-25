REYNOLDS CANCELS HER FAMILY GATHERING, ASKS IOWANS TO BE SAFE

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s cancelled her family’s Thanksgiving gathering.

The governor’s current public health emergency proclamation limits the size of family gatherings to no more than 15.

Reynolds made a direct appeal to Iowans during her news conference Tuesday.

The governor says the number of Covid patients in Iowa hospitals appears to have stabilized over the past five days, but one third of Iowa’s Covid cases this year were reported in this month alone.

Reynolds says that means many forecasts predict hospital numbers and Covid deaths will increase in Iowa — by varying degrees — over the next few weeks.

The governor says it’s easy to second guess her actions and her response to the pandemic hasn’t been perfect, but Reynolds says she’s had to balance public health and economic concerns.