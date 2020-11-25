KRABBENHOFT OUT AS SANFORD HEALTH CEO

Sanford Health’s Board of Trustees has announced that they have agreed to part ways with longtime CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft.

Krabbenhoft has been Sanford’s president and CEO since 1996, but created a controversy recently when he announce he would no longer wear a mask since he had recovered from Covid-19.

Krabbenhoft had told Sanford employees that using a mask would be a symbolic gesture and send an untruthful message that he was susceptible to infection or could transmit it.

The Board of Trustees has appointed Bill Gassen president and CEO of Sanford Health.

Gassen has been with the organization since 2012, most recently serving as chief administrative officer.