SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL HAVE NEW LEADERSHIP FOR THE COMING YEAR.

MONDAY NIGHT BOARD MEMBERS ELECTED PERLA ALARCON-FLORY TO BE THEIR NEW PRESIDENT.

SHE IS IN HER SECOND TERM ON THE SCHOOL BOARD.

MONIQUE SCARLETT WAS VOTED TO BE THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD.

SHE IS SERVING HER FIRST TERM ON THE BOARD.

ALARCON-FLORY TAKES OVER THE BOARD LEADERSHIP FROM JEREMY SAINT.