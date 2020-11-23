MRHD GRANT FUNDS CRITTENTON CENTER REPAIRS

A $50,000 grant from Missouri River Historical Development has funded some exterior updates at Sioux City’s Crittenton Center’s Emergency Shelter and Youth Development Center.

The funds were used to resurface the parking lot, plus build a swale and new drainage system to prevent storm water from entering the building.

The Crittenton Center’s Emergency Shelter and Youth Development Center serves around 300 children annually and averages 18 kids a month.

The agency has served Northwest Iowa since 1895.