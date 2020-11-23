IOWA D-O-T WEBSITE HACKED

There’s a sign on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website, acknowledging “technical difficulties.”

The D-O-T’s Andrea Henry says the private company that provides the online capacity for the agency’s website is dealing with a ransomware attack on its system.

Henry says the data stored on the D-O-T’s website does not appear to be affected, but the entire Iowa D-O-T website is down.

Henry says there’s also a chat feature on the website, to get other questions answered during normal business hours.

It could be next week before the D-O-T’s website is fully functioning again.

Managed.com, the Iowa D-O-T’s web hosting company, shut down all its servers last Monday to prevent the malware from spreading to all it clients.