NORFOLK POLICE WARN AREA RESIDENTS OF PHONE SCAM

Police in Norfolk, Nebraska have received dozens of complaints since Saturday about a phone scam that is currently being targeted to area residents.

A phone number, with a 473 area code, is making numerous calls to area phones in Nebraska and Iowa.

One complainant said that they received over 50 calls from this number.

Most of the time the call only has a few rings.

It is important not to answer this call and do not return any calls to the number.

It is possibie you could be charged an excessive amount if you call the number trying to contact you.

Police believe that the calls originate from an international location.