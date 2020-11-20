METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 20TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 127 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY FRIDAY. (9635 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 23.3%.

A WOMAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80 IS THE 110TH COVID RELATED DEATH IN THE COUNTY.

85 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 51 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

The Sioux City Community School District had 19 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school the past week.

The district also had 15 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

No public school classes were moved to emergency response Virtual Learning this week.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools report just six total positive cases for students, faculty and staff system-wide.

Those numbers are lower than the last two weeks.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 50 NEW POSITIVE CASES OUT OF 344 NEW TESTS. (3053 POSITIVE 15187 NEGATIVE)

UNION COUNTY HAD 18 NEW CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 20TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (261 ACTIVE 1127 TOTAL POSITIVE )

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 20 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2514 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 8 NEW CASES AND ITS 9TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (420 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (362 TOTAL).