VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN FATAL CAR VS SEMI ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 75 (Update)

Plymouth County authorities say 99-year old Melvin Hanson of Emerson, Nebraska died when the car he was driving was struck by an oncoming semi trailer at the intersection of Highway 75 and county road C-38 Thursday afternoon, about two miles southwest of Le Mars.

Authorities say Hanson drove into the path of the semi that was northbound on Highway 75 about 3:50 p.m. as he was attempting to cross the intersection.

His wife, 64-year-old Kathy Yoder, was treated and released from Floyd Valley Healthcare with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

updated 5:29pm 11/20/20

————————————

One person is dead after a collision between a semi trailer and car at the intersection of Highway 75 and county road C-38 Thursday afternoon, about two miles southwest of Le Mars.

Plymouth County authorities say the semi was northbound on Highway 75 about 3:50 p.m. when it struck the westbound car that was attempting to cross the intersection.

One person in the car died from their injuries and a second person inside sustained minor injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Updated 9:19am 11/20/20

——————————

