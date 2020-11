SENTENCING DATES PENDING AFTER GUILTY VERDICTS IN HENRY & STOWE BENCH TRIALS

SENTENCING DATES ARE PENDING FOR TWO SUSPECTS FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SEPARATE NORTHWEST IOWA BENCH TRIAL CASES LAST FRIDAY.

JUDGE STEVEN ANDREASEN FOUND 30-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HENRY GUILTY OF 2ND DEGREE MURDER AND 1ST DEGREE ARSON IN THE STRANGULATION DEATH OF 40-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH BOCKHOLT OF HINTON AT A SIOUX CITY HOTEL IN JANUARY OF 2019.

HENRY FACES UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON ON THE CLASS B FELONY MURDER CHARGE WITH A MANDATORY SERVING OF 70% OF THE SENTENCE BEFORE HE IS ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE.

JUDGE ZACHARY HINDMAN FOUND 22-YEAR-OLD ELIOT STOWE GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE FATAL BEATING OF HIS GRANDMOTHER, 66-YEAR-OLD CHERYL STOWE AT THE HOME THEY SHARED IN RURAL CASTANA IN 2018 IN MONONA COUNTY.

STOWE FACES LIFE IN PRISON WHEN A SENTENCING DATE IN HIS CASE IS SET.