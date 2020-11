COVID COUNTY POSITIVITY TEST RATES VARY ACROSS IOWA

WHILE WOODBURY COUNTY’S TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE HAS BEEN STEADILY INCREASING THE LAST FEW WEEKS, IT IS NOT THE HIGHEST IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

WOODBURY’S AVERAGE RATE ROSE TO 23.7 PER CENT MONDAY.

AMONG NEIGHBORING COUNTIES, MONONA IS THE LOWEST AT 11.9%.

LYON COUNTY IS THE HIGHEST IN THE REGION AT 36.5%, FOLLOWED BY PLYMOUTH COUNTY AT 31.1% AND SIOUX COUNTY AT 30%.

IDA COUNTY IS NEXT AT 28.7%, FOLLOWED BY OSCEOLA AT 28.6%, O’BRIEN AT 25.3%, SAC AT 24.9%, THEN WOODBURY.

THE HIGHEST COUNTIES IN IOWA ARE JONES IN EASTERN IOWA AT 50.8%, PAGE IN SOUTHWEST IOWA AT 46.6%, CALHOUN AT 41.3%, WAYNE IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA AT 37.1% AND THEN LYON COUNTY IS 5TH HIGHEST AT 36.5%.