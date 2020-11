CITY OF MOVILLE ISSUES BOIL ORDER (Update)

THE CITY OF MOVILLE HAS ISSUED A BOIL ORDER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

THIS MEANS RESIDENTS SHOULD BOIL ALL WATER BEFORE DRINKING.

THE CITY CLERK SAYS THE WATER WAS TURNED OFF SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER THE BATTERY BACKUP IN THE WATER TOWER SYSTEM FAILED.

THE TOWER WAS NOT SENDING OUT THE NECESSARY DATA TO THE PUMPS TO TELL THEM TO PUMP WATER TO THE TOWER AS NEEDED.

EVENTUALLY THE TOWER EMPTIED AND RESIDENTS STARTED TO NOTICE THE LACK OF WATER PRESSURE.

PUBLIC WORKS WAS NOTIFIED AND HAS RESOLVED THE ISSUE, BUT PER PROTOCOL, THE BOIL ORDER WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Updated 9:45am 11/16/20