PRIMGHAR MAN TO CAST ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE

While national media outlets have declared former Vice President Joe Biden as our next president, the real presidential election takes place in mid-December.

That’s when the members of the electoral college will gather at their respective state capitals to cast their votes for president.

Kurt Brown of Primghar is one of six electors for the state of Iowa:

Iowa has six electoral votes because we have four Congressional members and two Senators.

The party winning the presidential election in Iowa chooses the electors.

Brown says he does plan to vote for President Trump, but there is no state law that says he must vote for his party’s candidate:

He says the Electoral College is important to retain especially for small states like Iowa:

Each time he has been selected to be an elector, Brown says he receives hundreds of letters, emails text messages, and phone calls from people and groups trying to influence him on how he should cast his vote.

The Iowa electors gather in Des Moines at the state capitol building on December 14th to cast their ballots.