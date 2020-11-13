FOUR ARRESTED AFTER DAKOTA COUNTY PURSUIT

Four suspects were arrested by authorities following a pursuit in Dakota County early Thursday.

A Nebraska state trooper attempted to stop a speeding SUV on Highway 75 in South Sioux City, but the driver fled southbound.

The pursuit extended eventually to Highway 110, east on Highway 20 and then twice crossed the median onto Interstate 129.

The second time the SUV left the road, went into a ditch and down a hill, where it rolled onto its roof.

The four occupants fled on foot with the trooper capturing one person.

The other three were quickly located by Dakota County deputies and another trooper.

24-year-old Kyle Bottorff of Hawarden, Iowa, 28-year-old Shanelle Horn of Winnebago, Nebraska, 29-year-old Arden Stabler of Decatur, Nebraska and 48-year-old Frederick Baxter of Lincoln were arrested for obstructing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Horn was transported to a Sioux City hospital for an unrelated issue.

The other three suspects were lodged in the Dakota County Jail.

