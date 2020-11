DEMOCRATIC U.S. HOUSE CANDIDATE RITA HART IS ASKING FOR A COMPLETE RECOUNT OF VOTES IN ALL 24 COUNTIES OF IOWA’S 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

HART TRAILS REPUBLICAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS BY 47 VOTES.

RADIO IOWA’S O.K. HENDERSON REPORTS:

OC……….SOQ. :26

ALL LUCAS COUNTY BALLOTS WERE BEING RECOUNTED THURSDAY.

THERE WILL BE A HAND RECOUNT OF BALLOTS IN THE LUCAS COUNTY TOWN OF RUSSELL FRIDAY.

THOSE BALLOTS WERE NOT REPORTED UNTIL EARLIER THIS WEEK.