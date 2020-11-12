MORELOS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH BURGLARY & ASSAULT

A Sioux City man sought in connection with a November 1st shooting on Main Street has been arrested.

22-year-old Cristian Morelos is charged with burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of willful injury, and domestic assault.

Court documents say Morelos entered a residence at 804 Main Street in Sioux City at 3:38am by breaking a kitchen window.

There were two men and two women in the home, including the mother of his child.

One of the men told police Morelos fired several rounds in the bedroom and shot the other man in his right calf and pistol whipped him.

The two men ran out of the house, and Morelos allegedly punched and kicked the mother of his child in her face several times, before the other woman intervened.

Morelos is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100,000 bond.