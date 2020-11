METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 11TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 89 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY. (8647 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 22 PER CENT.

TWO MEN OVER THE AGE OF 81 ARE THE LATEST COVID RELATED DEATHS IN THE COUNTY, BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 105.

80 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 44 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 15 NEW CASES FROM 56 TESTS. (2802 POSITIVE 13981 NEGATIVE)

UNION COUNTY HAD 11 NEW CASES WITH 212 ACTIVE. (940 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 32 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2175 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 15 NEW CASES. (342 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 7 NEW CASES. (309 TOTAL).