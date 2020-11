Two people were injured in North Sioux City just after 11am Tuesday when a truck crashed into the Subway Restaurant on Marie Avenue Bay.

One person was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries and another sustained minor injuries.

Police at the scene say the driver’s foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal due to the snow on his shoes.

The Subway location has closed so damage can be determined and the wall can be rebuilt.

Courtesy KMEG/KPTH