REYNOLDS IMPLEMENTS NEW COVID HEALTH MEASURES FOR IOWA

IOWA’S RISE IN COVID-19 CASES HAS LED GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TO IMPLEMENT AND CONTINUE A SERIES OF HEALTH MEASURES TO TRY AND SLOW THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS.

REYNOLDS SAYS NO ONE GROUP OR ACTIVITY HAS LED TO THE SURGE IN CASES:

OC……… FOOTBALL GAME. :12

REYNOLDS SIGNED A PROCLAMATION EXTENDING THE STATE’S HEALTH EMERGENCY FOR ANOTHER 30 DAYS.

IT INCLUDES SOME NEW RESTRICTIONS REGARDING SPORTING AND SOCIAL EVENTS THAT TAKE EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY MORNING:

OC……..AT THE EVENT. :30

ONLY TWO SPECTATORS PER ATHLETE OR PARTICIPANT AT INDOOR YOUTH ACTIVITIES AND HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS WILL BE ALLOWED.

THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS INVOLVING BUSINESSES:

OC…….AND TANNING. :28

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO ASKING EMPLOYERS TO EVALUATE WHICH EMPLOYEES COULD WORK REMOTELY FROM HOME.

SHE EMPHASIZED THAT SHE IS NOT CLOSING BUSINESSES:

OC………SPREAD OF THE VIRUS. :20

REYNOLDS SAYS THE DECISIONS EACH IOWAN MAKES WILL IMPACT THE HEALTH OF OTHERS.