GENERAL BUD DAY TO BE HONORED BY USD ON VETERANS DAY

Sioux City Congressional Medal of honor winner General Bud Day will be among those honored in Vermillion Wednesday when the University of South Dakota dedicates their Patriots Plaza on Veterans Day at 1 p.m.

General Day is one of three USD alumni who received the Congressional Medal of Honor who will be honored with a bronze iron cast plaque on Patriots Plaza.

George “Bud” Day was a member of USD’s Class of 1949 and survived over five years of captivity and torture after being forced to eject from his jet during the Vietnam War.

The other recipients are World War Two veterans, Captain Joe Foss, Class of 1939 and Captain Arlo Olson, Class of 1940.

The plaques, bearing portraits and achievements of the recipients, were created by USD Department of Art students.

The event, which is open to the public, will be live streamed on USD’s Facebook page.