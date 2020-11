WEEKEND METRO COVID-19 CASES

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 88 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 89 ON SATURDAY. (8333 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 21.3 PER CENT.

77 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED IN LOCAL HOSPITALS WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 41 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 39 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND WITH 192 ACTIVE. (863 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 98 NEW POSITIVE CASES AND REPORT ITS 34TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (2093 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 18 NEW CASES. THE COUNTY REPORTED ITS 3RD COVID RELATED DEATH.(311 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 12 NEW CASES. (297 TOTAL).