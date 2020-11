SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED A JUVENILE SUSPECT FRIDAY EVENING ON A ROBBERY CHARGE.

POLICE SAY THE UNIDENTIFIED 16-YEAR-OLD MALE WAS BOOKED ON A FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY CHARGE FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBING THE SARG’S MINI MART AT 2329 WEST 2ND STREET AT KNIFE POINT LAST THURSDAY NIGHT AROUND 10:20PM.

THE TEEN HAD ESCAPED WITH CASH AND FLED IN A SILVER VEHICLE.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO JUVENILE DETENTION.