ART CENTER DEBUTS OLD WEST PHOTO EXHIBIT

The Sioux City Art Center is showcasing a brand new exhibit.

“Magnetic West: The Enduring Allure of the American West”, is an exhibition showcasing nearly 130 photographs exploring the history of America from the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean.

Photography reached the American West in the 1850s, becoming the primary way people in the East could see and come to know what wonders lay exited out in the West.

The photographs in the exhibit touch on many aspects of Western life, and includes photos from the past one hundred and seventy years by well-known photographers such as Ansel Adams, Robert Adams, Terry Evans, Laura Gilpin, Edward Weston and many others.

Magnetic West will be on view at the Sioux City Art Center through January 17th with free admission to the exhibition.