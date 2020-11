MUSIC FILLED THE GREENSPACE ON THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM GROUNDS DURING FRIDAY’S NOON HOUR AS THE MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE MARCHING MUSTANGS PERFORMED A SALUTE TO LOCAL VETERANS:

OC………MUSIC FADES OUT. :17

MUSEUM EDUCATION COORDINATOR THERESA WEAVER-BAYSE SAYS THE COLLEGE APPROACHED THE MUSEUM ABOUT HOSTING THE OUTDOOR PERFORMANCE:

OC……….HONOR VETERANS. :15

THE MARCHING MUSTANGS ALSO PERFORMED AT THE SUNRISE RETIREMENT COMMUNITY COURTYARD.