USD COVID-19 NUMBERS RISE AND FALL

The University of South Dakota dashboard is reporting thirty-seven students and four employees as having active cases of COVID-19.
USD President Sheila Gestring says they are seeing case numbers ripple up and down:
Campus cases spiked at over two hundred thirty when classes started in August.
Gestring says the university has been actively working to isolate cases as quickly as they can:
Gestring says students and staff have cooperated in slowing the spread:
USD is also reporting one hundred fifty-seven people currently in isolation.
