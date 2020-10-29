USD COVID-19 NUMBERS RISE AND FALL

The University of South Dakota dashboard is reporting thirty-seven students and four employees as having active cases of COVID-19.

USD President Sheila Gestring says they are seeing case numbers ripple up and down:

Campus cases spiked at over two hundred thirty when classes started in August.

Gestring says the university has been actively working to isolate cases as quickly as they can:

Gestring says students and staff have cooperated in slowing the spread:

USD is also reporting one hundred fifty-seven people currently in isolation.

